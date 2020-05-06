Village of Burns Lake implements zero per cent property tax increase

At the April 21, 2020, Special Budget Meeting, the Village of Burns Lake Council addressed current financial concerns for residents and business owners by unanimously voting in favour of a zero per cent property tax increase. To further support property owners, delaying the penalty date was implemented.

“Council for the Village of Burns Lake is grappling with ways to support the community during these unprecedented times. We will continue to work with all levels of government to determine ways to lessen the economic and social impacts of the COVID pandemic,” said Mayor Dolores Funk. “The decision not to implement the planned 2% property tax increase and the extension of the 2020 property tax deadline, will ideally lessen the short-term financial burden for property owners.”

In a ‘normal’ year, property taxes are due July 2, and a 10 per cent penalty is applied on the current year’s unpaid balance.

To support property owners, the Village of Burns Lake implemented the following: zero per cent increase to property taxes for 2020, property taxes will be due on July 02, 2020; however, for those unable to pay at that time, a penalty of five per cent on the current outstanding balance will not be levied until Oct. 2, 2020, and a further penalty of five per cent will be applied on Dec. 31, 2020, on the current year’s outstanding balance. Residential and commercial property owners who.are able to pay their taxes by July 2, are encouraged to do. Payments made by July 2 will support municipal cash flow projections.

Property owners can expect their property tax notices to arrive via the mail by the end of May. Property taxes can be paid online or by cheque, and once the village office reopens cash, cheque and debit are accepted.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nav Canada suspends overnight air navigation services at Terrace airport

Just Posted

RCMP investigating a death west of Vanderhoof

RCMP are west of Vanderhoof investigating a death. Cpl. Madonna Saunderson from… Continue reading

House fire at Decker Lake

A residential home is engulfed and is completely burning down to the… Continue reading

Canfor closure extended to at least middle of May

Company says COVID-19 pandemic has reduced lumber sales

Golfers reacting well to COVID-19 prevention rules

And there have been tournament cancellations

Village of Burns Lake implements zero per cent property tax increase

At the April 21, 2020, Special Budget Meeting, the Village of Burns… Continue reading

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

Nav Canada suspends overnight air navigation services at Terrace airport

Airport will not have a Flight Service Specialist working between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings has MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Most Read