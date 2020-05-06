Village of Burns Lake implements zero per cent property tax increase

At the April 21, 2020, Special Budget Meeting, the Village of Burns Lake Council addressed current financial concerns for residents and business owners by unanimously voting in favour of a zero per cent property tax increase. To further support property owners, delaying the penalty date was implemented.

“Council for the Village of Burns Lake is grappling with ways to support the community during these unprecedented times. We will continue to work with all levels of government to determine ways to lessen the economic and social impacts of the COVID pandemic,” said Mayor Dolores Funk. “The decision not to implement the planned 2% property tax increase and the extension of the 2020 property tax deadline, will ideally lessen the short-term financial burden for property owners.”

In a ‘normal’ year, property taxes are due July 2, and a 10 per cent penalty is applied on the current year’s unpaid balance.

To support property owners, the Village of Burns Lake implemented the following: zero per cent increase to property taxes for 2020, property taxes will be due on July 02, 2020; however, for those unable to pay at that time, a penalty of five per cent on the current outstanding balance will not be levied until Oct. 2, 2020, and a further penalty of five per cent will be applied on Dec. 31, 2020, on the current year’s outstanding balance. Residential and commercial property owners who.are able to pay their taxes by July 2, are encouraged to do. Payments made by July 2 will support municipal cash flow projections.

Property owners can expect their property tax notices to arrive via the mail by the end of May. Property taxes can be paid online or by cheque, and once the village office reopens cash, cheque and debit are accepted.