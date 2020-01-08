Map shows the different sections of the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline project. (TC Energy image)

Village of Burns Lake keeping a close eye on work camp

‘We need to be prepared to deal with any negative issues’

As City of Terrace officials say they are frustrated with the increased demands for civic and other services arising from LNG development in the region, Burns Lake Mayor Dolores Funk says the village will keep a close eye on the effects of having a work camp nearby.

The 7 Mile Road Lodge, a 21-hectare work camp just south of Burns Lake that will house up to 600 workers at peak occupancy, will see its first occupants before the end of January, said Suzanne Wilton, a TC Energy spokesperson.

READ MORE: Preparing for the new work camp

Funk said village staff will be closely monitoring the work camp and pipeline construction and will bring any concerns forward to council.

She added village council and staff are in direct contact with sub-contractors working for TC Energy, and that the village is part of a Lake Babine Nation-led committee formed to address potential social issues related to the camp.

“It is exciting to have so much activity in town; however, we do need to be prepared to deal with any negative issues as they surface,” Funk told Lakes District News. “Everyone is aware of the capacity issues of housing, restaurants and other services with the influx of people into the community for the pipeline project and by those relocating to the community for other work opportunities.”

TC Energy has identified several potential adverse effects related to pipeline construction such as increased demand on local emergency and government services as part of its socio-economic effects management plan — a requirement resulting from the provincial government’s environmental assessment and approval.

The document lists mitigation actions such as communication with local emergency service providers and RCMP detachments starting three months before construction.

It also states that “there are no situations where there is a permanent or long-term potential residual effect on community utilities and services that cannot be technically or economically mitigated.”

As approximately 390,000 tonnes of pipe will be needed for the 670-kilometre pipeline project, TC Energy says traffic management and safety plans are in place to minimize any impact to local roads and communities.

Pipe is being transported by vessel, rail and truck to storage sites, and the first segments of pipe arrived in the Kitimat and Chetwynd areas in early December, according to the company.

Meanwhile City of Terrace officials, who have been compiling a list of increased demands for city services, told residents in December an eight per cent jump in property taxes is necessary to cover additional firefighter and policing costs, which they say is related to the $40 billion Kitimat LNG project.

READ MORE: City of Terrace frustrated with LNG Canada

The Terrace Fire Department saw a 35 per cent increase in calls during the third quarter of 2019, a nine per cent increase in ambulance services, and a 33 per cent increase in urgent calls.

Terrace RCMP reported an 18 per cent increase in calls during the same period, with a 37 per cent increase in offences against people and property, drug offences, and motor vehicle offences.

—With files from Brittany Gervais

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Just Posted

B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

December one of the driest on record in Burns Lake

Dry conditions to return in mid-January

Money for the foodbank

The Burns Lake Recycle Depot gave a cheque for $1185.60 to the… Continue reading

A donation to Lakes Animal Friendship Society

The Burns Lake Recycle Depot gave a cheque for $1182.30 to the… Continue reading

Chair, vice chair named for regional district board

Committee chairs also named for 2020

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

PHOTO: CN Rail train derails near Kitwanga

Company says no dangerous goods involved

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Social enterprises eligible for $100,000 through Prince George Community Foundation

Organizations in northern B.C., Haida Gwaii and the Cariboo are eligible to receive funds through PGCF

Most Read