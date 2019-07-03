Village of Burns Lake payroll

The Village of Burns Lake recently released its 2018 Schedule of Employee Remuneration and Expenses report. (Blair McBride photo)

Seven staff members of the Village of Burns Lake earned more than $75,000 in 2018.

The total compensation for those staff members came to $682,666.49, according to the recently released 2018 Schedule of Employee Remuneration and Expenses report, which is available on the village’s website.

The highest paid village employee was the Working Foreman/Utility Worker Level 2, who earned $122,582, and had $788 in expenses.

The Chief Administrative Officer made $121,914.03, with $9,718.05 in expenses.

Equipment Operator Level 1 earned $104,063.66 and had $2,240.86 in expenses.

The Director of Finance made $95,518.20, with $6,456.28 in expenses.

The Director of Protective Services earned $84,578.29 and had $3,876.43 in expenses.

The Director of Public Works made $78,030.70, with $2,760.32 in expenses.

And the truck driver earned $75,979.61, and had $244.45 in expenses.

There were 55 staff members earning less than $75,000 per year. The total remuneration for that group was $898,434.74, with $18,170.69 in expenses. The total compensation for all staff, including expenses was $1,581,101.23.

All remuneration amounts include taxable benefits and vacation/bank time payouts.

The total compensation for the village council in 2018 came to $41,956.91, with $22,326.90 in expenses.

For the current council, the highest paid member is Charlie Rensby, who earned $7,156.37 and had $8,747.54 in expenses. His compensation was higher because he served for the full year from January to December.

Mayor Dolores Funk earned $2,375.61 and had $7,721.78 in expenses.

Current councillors Darrell Hill, Kevin White and Henry Wiebe earned $1,242.77. Hills’ expenses came to $337.62, White’s were $190 and Wiebe’s amounted to$328.10.

The highest paid member of the former council was mayor Chris Beach, who earned $12,419.49 and had $7,721.78 in expenses.

Former councillor Susan Schienbein earned $6,159.05, with $3,161.29 in expenses.

Former councillor Michael Riis-Christianson made $5,159.05 and had $1,482 in expenses.

Former councillor Kelly Williamson-Holliday earned $4,959.03, with no listed expenses.

