Village of Burns Lake payroll

Seven staff members of the Village of Burns Lake earned more than $75,000 in 2018.
The total compensation for those staff members came to $682,666.49, according to the recently released 2018 Schedule of Employee Remuneration and Expenses report, which is available on the village’s website.
The highest paid village employee was the Working Foreman/Utility Worker Level 2, who earned $122,582, and had $788 in expenses.
The Chief Administrative Officer made $121,914.03, with $9,718.05 in expenses.
Equipment Operator Level 1 earned $104,063.66 and had $2,240.86 in expenses.
The Director of Finance made $95,518.20, with $6,456.28 in expenses.
The Director of Protective Services earned $84,578.29 and had $3,876.43 in expenses.
The Director of Public Works made $78,030.70, with $2,760.32 in expenses.
And the truck driver earned $75,979.61, and had $244.45 in expenses.
There were 55 staff members earning less than $75,000 per year. The total remuneration for that group was $898,434.74, with $18,170.69 in expenses. The total compensation for all staff, including expenses was $1,581,101.23.
All remuneration amounts include taxable benefits and vacation/bank time payouts.
The total compensation for the village council in 2018 came to $41,956.91, with $22,326.90 in expenses.
For the current council, the highest paid member is Charlie Rensby, who earned $7,156.37 and had $8,747.54 in expenses. His compensation was higher because he served for the full year from January to December.
Mayor Dolores Funk earned $2,375.61 and had $7,721.78 in expenses.
Current councillors Darrell Hill, Kevin White and Henry Wiebe earned $1,242.77. Hills’ expenses came to $337.62, White’s were $190 and Wiebe’s amounted to$328.10.
The highest paid member of the former council was mayor Chris Beach, who earned $12,419.49 and had $7,721.78 in expenses.
Former councillor Susan Schienbein earned $6,159.05, with $3,161.29 in expenses.
Former councillor Michael Riis-Christianson made $5,159.05 and had $1,482 in expenses.
Former councillor Kelly Williamson-Holliday earned $4,959.03, with no listed expenses.
