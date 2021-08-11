Village of Burns Lake spends $700,000 on repaving

The Village of Burns Lake has almost completed all it’s road paving projects for the summer of 2021 (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

The Village of Burns Lake has completed all road paving projects for the summer of 2021, spending approximately $700,000 total according to Chief Administration Officer Sheryl Worthing. Worthing added that an additional $130,000 was spent on reconstructing the stairs at the multiplex leading to the curling rink lounge area.

This is a slight increase in budget compared to the $580,000 spent in 2020, however it is significantly less then in 2019 when the Village spent $904,000 on road paving projects in Burns Lake.

Worthing told The Lakes District News that the roads that underwent paving were 1st Avenue from Centre Street to McKenna Street as well as 3rd Avenue from Centre Street to Kerr Street, and Brown street from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue and up to Carroll Street. There is a portion of 3rd Street that is still under construction, as well as some shouldering/driveway connections that still need to be complete.

She also mentioned that additional patch work was done in multiple places around town. Due to high rainfall in the spring and early summer, potholes doubled in Burns Lake at the beginning of June causing a need for The Village address the issue as part of the road paving project.

“It is very important to improve our infrastructure each year.” Worthing said. “We do so based on the severity of damaged or aging infrastructure and budget.

LB Paving, based in Smithers, BC was contracted to complete all the paving work.

Most of the paving projects in Burns Lake have now been completed for the year, with no additional projects pending, so drivers shouldn’t expect any traffic delays moving forward.