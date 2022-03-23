Village of Burns Lake stands with Ukraine

The Village of Burns Lake is showing their support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. Staff purchase a Ukraine flag, which can be seen flying in front of the village office building. The idea was decided upon during a March 8 council meeting as a way for the community to honour those in the Ukraine who are suffering. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map