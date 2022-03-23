Village of Burns Lake stands with Ukraine

flag
vbl ukraine flag

The Village of Burns Lake is showing their support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. Staff purchase a Ukraine flag, which can be seen flying in front of the village office building. The idea was decided upon during a March 8 council meeting as a way for the community to honour those in the Ukraine who are suffering. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

