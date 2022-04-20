Village of Burns Lake takes over Canada Day planning

The Village of Burns Lake (VBL) staff is preparing for Canada Day celebrations, which will take place at Spirit Square on July 1.

Staff provided village council with a memo containing the beginning stages of the itinerary development for the day during an April 5 meeting. The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce previously organized Canada Day celebrations, due to capacity issues, they will no longer be able to take on this role, which is why VBL staff will take over the duties.

The schedule of events will include; a pancake breakfast [start time yet to be decided] and a main stage event beginning at 11 a.m. with speeches as well as entertainment provided by the Lakes District Arts Council. Children’s, youth, and adult games will be available throughout the day at varies times. The specifics of those events are yet to be determined.

Village council was also provided a budget for the proposed day of events. The total budget set for the event is $5,000 for food, staff wages, materials and prizes, and $2,000 for the cost of the entertainment provided by the Lakes District Arts Council.

Mayor Dolores Funk indicated to council that she won’t be in town during the celebrations, so it was determined that Councillors Kristy Bjarnason and Charlie Rensby will be the Village of Burns Lake representatives for the day, in charge of speaking during the opening ceremonies and handing out cupcakes.

