Village of Burns Lake waives business liscense fees for 2022

Small gesture to thank local businesses that have gone through pandemic troubles, says mayor

The Village of Burns Lake has announced that business license for local businesses are free for the year in 2022. According to the village, it’s a small gesture in recognition of the struggles the local business community has faced since the start of the pandemic.

“We know that Covid-19 has taken a significant toll on our community mentally, emotionally and financially. Our local businesses are not only essential to the functionality of our community, but they are a key component of our social fabric. We wanted a way to say thank you to our local businesses for the many ways they have supported the community despite the many challenges the pandemic has thrown their way. It was a way to let the businesses know that their efforts have not gone unnoticed and we are grateful,” Burns Lake Mayor Dolores Funk told Lakes District News.

“The hope is that the businesses in town will feel recognized and appreciated,” she continued.

The typical cost of a business license for a resident and non resident is $110 per year. For seasonal business licenses which last six months, the cost is $55 per year.

Lakes District News asked Mayor Funk if there was an additional motive of to encourage entrepreneurship and people starting their own businesses.

“We are always excited to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit in our community and our Economic Development Officer is ready and willing to help. But, to be honest, no, that was not something we had considered. Perhaps it is something we will have to consider as an incentive in the future,” she responded.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

