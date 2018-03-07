Village running out of places to put snow

That old expression moving mountains to accomplish a goal is being put to the test this winter by the Village of Burns Lake.

With snow falling consistently this winter, particularly last month, the village is having trouble finding places to put it all, says mayor Chris Beach.

“The Village of Burns Lais running out of room,” he said.

“With the combination of snow removal from the works crew and private contractors needing an area to dump snow, we are almost at capacity.”

For now, however, snow is being truck to the regular dumping locations.

Dealing with the accumulation is also adding to the village’s costs. From October to December last year, the village spent $34,847 on snow removal. But from Jan. 1 this year to Feb. 16, the bill has been $59,150.

Based on federal weather data, Burns Lake and area began the new year with 36 cm of accumulated snow on the ground on Jan. 1, rising to 56 cm on Feb. 1, increasing to 107 cm on Feb. 8 and settling to 80 cm as of Feb. 25.