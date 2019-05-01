An image shows the planned layout of the dog park, with the gate area lying on the southeast side along Francois Lake Drive, where the signage will face, during a presentation by Tracey Payne to the Burns Lake village council on April 9. (Blair McBride photo)

Village to donate $2,500 for dog park signage

The Burns Lake village council has agreed to donate $2,500 towards signage costs for the proposed dog park.

In its April 23 meeting, the council approved the request of the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) for the donation and for the assistance of the village’s public works crew in maintenance and installation work at the site.

LAFS is the partner organization working with the dog park committee of Lynn Synotte, Tracey Payne and Nicole Gerow and sponsors funding proposals on its behalf.

In an update to the village council on April 9, Payne confirmed that $14,000 in funding has been secured for the park project, which is planned to be built at the old Dick Schritt Ball Park.

LOOK BACK: $14,000 confirmed for Burns Lake dog park

The $2,500 for the signage would come out of the Community Goodwill Donation Fund.

Other than the donation, “essentially we have nothing to do with the signage itself,” said Dale Ross, Director of Public Works. “The [LAFS] would look after that.”

The park committee plans to make the signage similar in design to the sign at the nearby campground, and it would face Francois Lake Drive, as Payne explained on April 9.

At the park site, the public works crew would remove and dispose of old metal and wooden baseball backstops, help install a watering fountain and plant about 20 trees and a large landscaped planter.

LAFS would supply all materials.

The cost to the works crew is estimated to come to $3,800, which would be in-kind funding from the Community Goodwill Donation Fund.

The project committee hopes construction on the park can begin in late June and be completed by the end of July.

Since the group first officially proposed the dog park in late January, the village council gave it the go ahead less than one month later.

