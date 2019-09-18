The Village of Burns Lake will write a letter of support for Hampton Lumber in its move to purchase the timber license of Conifex and its sawmill in Fort St. James. (Black Press Media file photo)

Village to pen letter of support for Hampton

The Burns Lake village council agreed at its Sept. 10 meeting to write a letter of support for Hampton Lumber’s efforts to buy Conifex’ timber license and sawmill in Fort St. James.

Richard Vossen, Canadian Resource Manager with Hampton, wrote in a letter to mayor Dolores Funk that the company is preparing a package for the Honourable Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development with an outline of the purchase plans.

The manager asked that the letter mention Hampton’s relationship with the village and how it supports the community economically and socially.

“As part of the submission, we need to provide a rationale on why this will be good for the community of Fort St. James, local First Nations, the union and the local area in general,” Vossen wrote.

“Our plans to build a new sawmill will be beneficial for FSJ but will also provide benefits for our community and others in the area, as Hampton will have three sawmills in the interior and we will have synergies between the three plants that wil be able to benefit all communities from FSJ to Burns Lake. We really hope to grow on the model we have in Burns Lake, such as hiring, contracting and purchasing locally.”

In voicing his support for the letter bid, Councillor Charlie Rensby said the forestry company is “compared to many of the other lumber producers in the province pretty top notch to deal with when it comes to community partnerships, along with their additional support for First Nations in their mills.”

In late June Hampton and Conifex announced in a joint press release the plan for the sawmill in Fort St. James and the timber license.

LOOK BACK: Hampton to buy Conifex sawmill in Fort St. James

The value of the entire deal is $39 million. It was not yet clear how much the license and sawmill are worth individually.

The mill sale affected more than 220 employees who have worked in the Fort St. James mill.

RELATED: Conifex employees uncertain about sale agreement

The license could yield 444,000 cubic metres in its Annual Allowable Cut (AAC), but as Steve Zika, Chief Executive Officer of Hampton said, its size is expected to be somewhat reduced by actions from the Chief Forester.

READ MORE: New timber license up to 444,000 m3, Hampton says

Speaking about the purchase in a letter addressed to the Fort St. James community and published in the Caledonia Courier, Zika said the wood from Conifex’ timber license would not be sent to Burns Lake mills.

“While timber supply is a constant challenge for our Burns Lake mills, we would not be building a new sawmill in Fort St. James if we were planning to take the licence wood to Burns Lake,” Zika wrote.

READ MORE: Letter to the Fort St. James community from Hampton Lumber

Hampton owns the Babine and Decker Lake Forest Products mills in Burns Lake, which are the Oregon-based company’s only Canadian operations.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta
Next story
RCMP commissioner says info in FBI probe led to arrest of intelligence director

Just Posted

Village might earn $384,000 in camp deal

The Village of Burns Lake is set to receive hundreds of thousands… Continue reading

Helping the Burns Lake community for 13 years

In its 13 years of existence, the Burns Lake and District Community… Continue reading

TV signals restored, rebroadcast society says

Television reception for Burns Lake and Southside residents with regular TVs was… Continue reading

BC Moose Tracker app aids in management

There are smartphone apps that compile user data on restaurants, bars and… Continue reading

Nations Cannabis building up

Construction continues on the Nations Cannabis production facility, located near Decker Lake,… Continue reading

‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta

Provincial population could reach almost seven million in 2043, but Alberta is growing faster

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Most Read