Village to spend $904,000 on road paving

Several segments of road in Burns Lake will be paved this summer as part of a $904,000 investment in paving by the village. (Blair McBride photo)

The Village of Burns Lake is moving ahead with plans to invest $904,000 in repaving several stretches of road in the area.

At its June 11 council meeting, the village approved plans for paving, asphalt patching and crack sealing to be completed by the end of the summer, Sheryl Worthing, Chief Administrative Officer confirmed to Lakes District News.

The funding for the project breaks down to $400,000 from the Northern Capital Planning Grant (NCPG), $200,000 from the gas tax and Comfor reserves, $50,000 from General Revenue and $54,000 from surplus of previous years.

The Village of Burns Lake received $3.4 million at the end of March for its share of the NCPG, a $100 million grant from the province to northern municipalities and regional district to help with infrastructure needs.

The road segments slated for paving include 8th Avenue from Center Street to Carroll Street, Francois Lake Drive from Highway 35 to 10 metres north of Railway Ave, Pioneer Way from Francois Lake Drive to Highway 35 and First Avenue from the point of 10 metres up from Centre Street for about 85 m.

Other segments include 4th Avenue from Centre Street for 90 m, Gravel Road beside Water Towers (5th and Carroll) to be paved with reclaimed asphalt grindings, and numerous bits of asphalt patch work and crack sealing.

Sections in three road segments must be dug out before paving can start. Gravel for those parts will be sourced from the village’s Gilgan Pit supplies.

LB Paving, based in Smithers will carry out the road work, which could start as soon as late July.

It could shape up to be a busy summer of paving, as three kilometres of Highway 16 – between Babine and Kerr roads – are scheduled to be resurfaced starting in August and finishing up by early October, said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Drivers should expect minor delays during that work.

The contract for that project was awarded to the Penticton company Peter’s Bros. Construction, for $7.4 million.

