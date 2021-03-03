The level of service survey is expected to help formulate the budget and aid in improving the financial planning for 2021-2025. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

The level of service survey is expected to help formulate the budget and aid in improving the financial planning for 2021-2025. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Village’s level of service survey sees 157 responses

Lack of animal control, cleanliness on Radley beach among top concerns

The village’s level of service survey to help develop the village’s 2021-2025 financial plan, is now out and already being used by the village to inform the budget.

In a budget meeting held last week, the village’s Director of Finance, Bhavana Nilangekar, discussed the survey and remarked that the village had received a lot of responses.

A total of 157 responses were received by the village on a slew of different topics ranging from bylaw enforcement to the amenities provided by the village at spirit square.

Of the 157 participants, a majority of roughly 31 per cent were between 35 to 44 years of age followed by the 55-64 age group. There were only six comments from the 18-24 age range.

The top five most important services or programs that the village provides according to the survey majority are emergency services – fire and road rescue, followed by road maintenance and construction, snow removal, maintenance of parks – green spaces and trails and finally sewer and water management.

Services such as sidewalks and street snow removal, garbage collection, sewer management, water management, streetlighting, street signage, emergency preparedness, fire protection, planning and zoning, all scored as “just right” for a majority of the participants.

On the question of animal control, almost 38 per cent participants thought that the village needed to do more and increase taxes to pay for it, followed by 28 per cent who thought the village needed to do more and cut back somewhere else to pay for it while 31 per cent thought the village’s response to animal control was “just right”.

The issue of animal control has been on the rise in the region with cases of animal abuse, abandoned pets coming into focus. There were 27 comments on this issue.

READ MORE: Freezing cold kills dog in Burns Lake

“Burns Lake can and should do much better towards a safe dog-friendly community,” said one comment while several others complained of the stray dogs and lack of an enforcement bylaw.

One comment also said, “continue to work with LDAF and SPCA. The dog control problem is significantly better than it was 10 years ago.”

The question around victim services had a lot of comments stating that they were unaware of the village offering any victim services or programs around this. Some commentators were surprised while some others were curious as to what these services were. However a majority of around 58 per cent thought the village’s victim services were “just right”.

A few comments also commented on the village’s lack of input for the new village logo. The village unveiled its new logo on Jan. 21 this year.

“Why does the logo look like a river? Shouldn’t this be a lake? I hope that’s not taking away from our normal logo because it does not represent our town at all,” said one comment while other remarked as to why there was no public input for the new brand.

The survey was anonymous and the village is now working to discuss the topics from the survey, incorporate ideas and make adjustments to the budget accordingly.

ALSO READ: Village of Burns Lake gets a new digital look

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Just Posted

The grant is part of the province’s $10-billion COVID-19 response. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Native Development Corporation secures provincial grant funding

To construct a new industrial mechanic shop and training space

Construction on the Beacon Theatre’s facade is expected to start by summer. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake’s Beacon Theatre to get new siding and facade

The grant has also been awarded to the village of Granisle

The village will start working on the design phase for the project. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake’s St. John’s Heritage Church revitalization to begin

A $275,000 provincial grant to help move the project forward

The level of service survey is expected to help formulate the budget and aid in improving the financial planning for 2021-2025. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Village’s level of service survey sees 157 responses

Lack of animal control, cleanliness on Radley beach among top concerns

Burns Lake museum hoping to put up five exhibitions this year. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Lakes District Museum accepting exhibition proposals

Applications open until Mar. 31

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

The machines are located in four cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Victoria

Grandma Ellen Gerow’s cabin used to be situated on Gerow Island at the beginning of the driveway to what is now my brother Marvin Gerow’s property. (Albert Gerow/LDAC/Lakes District News)
LDAC presents paintings from Albert Gerow and more

LDAC’s second virtual concert and art show released

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

(Black Press file photo)
Agassiz boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Most Read