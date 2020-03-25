Virtual concerts available in Burns Lake

The Lakes District Arts Council is launching a new service … a series of virtual concerts.

Here how it’s going to work. They will send you a link to a concert, and give you a few days to watch and listen. If you’d like to send back a comment on how you liked the concert, which they can share with other audience members and in that way enhance the (virtual) group experience, that would be great, but it’s not necessary.

There will be some artists’ who were featured during the LDAC’s almost 14 years of live events, some glimpses of the future, and maybe some surprises.

The first virtual concert, in honour of the most popular performer in their first 10 years, will be a concert by the Canadian and Saskatchewan singer and songwriter Connie Kaldor.

Below is a link to Connie’s website, and you’ll find the You Tube link on her home page. Just scroll down until you find “Connie Kaldor Live” (in Prince Albert, SK), and click on the arrow. While you’re on the website, take a minute to see what else Connie is up to.

https://www.conniekaldor.com

