Visitor Centre numbers drop in June, steady in July

The number of travellers passing through the Burns Lake Visitor Centre was the lowest in June since 2015, while the numbers for July were comparable to previous years.

In June of this year, 247 people went into the Visitor Centre, followed by 1,072 in July, as Molly Nicholas, Cultural Ambassador at the Centre told Lakes District News.

But in June of 2018 there were 492 visitors, and 1,086 in July of last year, according to Destination British Columbia data.

There were slightly fewer in 2017, when 478 visited in June, and 1,017 in July.

A total of 556 people came through the centre in June of 2016, and 789 in July of that year.

In 2015, there were 897 visitors in June, and 1,484 in July.

The cause of the lower visitor numbers in June of this year wasn’t completely clear, but the cool and wet weather in the Burns Lake region in July evidently didn’t deter many tourists.

One possibility is that more travellers are relying on online tourism information instead of physical visitor centres. That realization spurred the Burns Lake village council to support a mobile tourism vehicle project that would take information about local attractions to the tourists instead of tourists having to visit tourism centres.

READ MORE: Village seeks new mobile tourism vehicle

Despite the lower numbers, those who did make it here said the region made a positive impression on them.

“Many said they would be coming back because they loved it so much. A lot of them say they loved the beauty of it. They liked all the lakes, because a lot of them liked to go fishing,” said Katrina Vanderwolf, Information Manager at the Centre.

“A lot of people are surprised and excited when I tell them the camping is free. Many are surprised that they haven’t heard of Burns Like before. ‘Why isn’t this advertised more?’ they said.”

Demographically, the largest group of visitors was B.C. residents and other Canadians, followed by Europeans, then Americans, and then people from Asia and Australia. A fair number of Brazilians came through as well, Vanderwolf said.

Other than seeking general information about the area, many also inquired about the local mountain biking opportunities.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

Just Posted

Day at the beach

People young and old flocked to Radley Beach to relax and cool… Continue reading

LDM renews Stikine District road contract

Lakes District Maintenance (LDM), headquartered in Burns Lake, has had its road… Continue reading

Light up the night

Sterling Miller snapped this picture of a lightning flash illuminating the clouds… Continue reading

LDSS track plan gains financial traction

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has donated $12,500 towards the project… Continue reading

Accident claims life of Burns Lake woman

A woman from Burns Lake is dead following a vehicle collision near… Continue reading

LBN welcomes its children home

The Lake Babine Nation (LBN) held its second annual Welcoming Our Children… Continue reading

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Scrap the carbon tax

Editor: It’s time for the people of British Columbia to start putting… Continue reading

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Most Read