Vivace perform in Burns Lake

Around 125 hearty audience members braved -23 temperatures and a snowy day to be warmed, body and soul, by Vivace on Jan. 16 at the Burns Lake Community Church. Vivace is a classical/crossover quartet, which meant there was music to please everyone in the audience.The members of Vivace, Tiffany, Taylor, Joey and Joel, have distinct voices and each his or her own generous, warm and witty personality. The vocalists are accompanied by Elyse on violin and Paloma on piano. Audience members, from seniors to little kids, clustered around vocalists and instrumentalists after the show, getting hugs and autographs, and signed CD’s, and having pictures taken, and just saying ’Thank you’. Vivace got rock star treatment in Burns Lake. The featured artist was Sashka Macievich.



