Vote for your dragon and tree name picks

The Burns Lake Public library has shortlisted the names for its dragon and tree and are now asking people to vote.

Earlier last month, the library put out a call for names for the dragon and the big tree at their newly opened and renovated MacEwen Children’s library. The library got a tremendous response to this contest and had over 50 names for each, the dragon and the tree.

According to Roberta McKenzie, it took the staff longer to shortlist the names because of the high volume of entries. She said, that not only were there a lot of names but it was extremely difficult for the staff to choose because of so many great choices.

The staff have now narrowed down the names and will be opening up the floor for public voting.

The three choices for the dragon names are: Bookie McMaster, Wonder the Dragon and Elliot.

The three choices for the tree are: Bruce the Mighty Spruce, Grandfather Oak and Leaf.

Library Director Monika Willner was very excited about the contest and pleased with the response. She also shared that the prizes for the ones who submitted the winning names would be two family games, Dixit, a game for the winner of the dragon name and Ancestree game for the winner of the tree name.

The library started renovating the kids’ section last year after the Burns Lake Rotary Club/MacEwen Committee gave them a funding of $42,000 for the upgrades. The renovations revolve around the “Enchanted Forest” theme with murals covering all the walls and three-dimensional structures like trees and rocks.

”Our children’s space was long overdue for an update. As imagination plays an essential role in children’s development, we felt it was important to create a space where imagination can flourish. Dull, yellow, blank walls and a few shelves with books were certainly not the best catalyst for imagination and as we know, imagination is what stimulates children to understand the world around them,” said Willner.

“We hope that this colourfully enchanting, magical place can be a rich source of encouragement for our youngest community members, a place that will stimulate their imagination and awaken their curiosity for adventure.”

The project was made possible through the works of three local artists, Daphne Hourie, Kerrwin Vanderwolf, and Steve Wilejto. The library staff also chipped in on a few occasions and gave a helping hand to the artists with some touches here and there.

