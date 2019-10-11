Voter turnout has been increasing since it hit a historic low in 2008. (Elections Canada image)

Voter turnout in elections rising, data shows

If Canadians keep up their voting patterns seen since 2008, more people will cast ballots in the 43rd federal election next week.

Voter turnout has been on an upward trend after it hit a historic low of 58.8 per cent in the 2008 election, according to Elections Canada data.

The rate climbed to 61.1 per cent in 2011 and 68.3 per cent in 2015.

In the Skeena-Bulkley Valley electoral district, which includes Burns Lake and comprises almost the entire northwest quarter of British Columbia the voter turnout has risen slightly since 2006 when 63.13 per cent of voters cast ballots, according to Statistics Canada.

The rate fell to 56.51 per cent in 2008, then climbed to 58.86 per cent in 2011 and rose even higher to 69.76 in 2015.

Also on the rise is the turnout of Indigenous voters, who make up about 33 per cent of the population of Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Canada-wide, the turnout for on-reserve voters has risen from 40.3 per cent in 2004 to 61.5 per cent in 2015.

In B.C. the on-reserve turnout was 67 per cent in the 2015 election, the third highest rate in the country, with Prince Edward Island in first at 73.6 per cent and Saskatchewan closely ahead of B.C. at 67.1 per cent.

For Indigenous people living off-reserve – including First Nations, Métis and Inuit – the turnout climbed from 53 per cent in 2011 to 68 per cent in 2015.

British Columbia, the country’s third most populous province, had a turnout rate of 70 per cent in the 2015 federal election, according to data from the Conference Board of Canada think tank.

READ MORE: Voter Turnout

That rate put the westernmost province in fifth place for turnout, with P.E.I. having the highest turnout at 77.4 per cent and Newfoundland and Labrador having the lowest at 61 per cent.

B.C. is closer to the top when it comes to voters aged 18-24, and in the 2015 poll 63.9 per cent of youth cast ballots, the second highest rate in Canada, behind New Brunswick where 65.2 per cent voted.

Nationwide, the youth turnout rose from 38.8 per cent in 2011 to 57.1 per cent in 2015, however that age bracket had the lowest turnout in the last election.

Across the country turnout is highest among voters aged 65-74 and in 2011 75.1 per cent of those voters went to ballot boxes, and 78.8 per cent voted in 2015.

Since 1945, the highest voter turnout rate was recorded in 1958 when 79.4 per cent of voters cast ballots. The rate fluctuated as part of a downtrend trend until it reached its lowest level in 2008.

For voters who are not yet signed up to vote visit the Online Voter Registration Service, call 1-800-463-6868 or go to Island Gospel Fellowship to register before Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Advance voting is also available at Island Gospel Fellowship until Oct. 14 at 9 p.m.

To vote you must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old on election day, and be able to prove your identity and address.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car
Next story
RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting B.C. wildfire

Just Posted

Voter turnout in elections rising, data shows

If Canadians keep up their voting patterns seen since 2008, more people… Continue reading

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

Lakes Literacy expands to Granisle

The Lakes Literacy program in September expanded its book mail-out program for… Continue reading

Breaking ground for new water plant

A ground breaking ceremony was held on Oct. 3 to mark the… Continue reading

Logging truck down

A logging truck tipped over on Sept. 30, spilling its load of… Continue reading

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting B.C. wildfire

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angels ring

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

Most Read