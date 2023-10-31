This home at 2357 Cornwall Drive was sold by the city in 2017 for $150,000 at auction. It was assessed at $420,000. The BC Ombudsperson filed a report saying the city failed to help a vulnerable person and sold her home over not paying $10,000 property tax. Since then, changes have been made in provincial legislation regarding tax sales. (File)

This home at 2357 Cornwall Drive was sold by the city in 2017 for $150,000 at auction. It was assessed at $420,000. The BC Ombudsperson filed a report saying the city failed to help a vulnerable person and sold her home over not paying $10,000 property tax. Since then, changes have been made in provincial legislation regarding tax sales. (File)

Vulnerable woman’s house being sold by City of Penticton sparks changes

Province proposes update to Local Government Act around property sales due to unpaid taxes

The provincial government has proposed an update to the Local Government Act to help people potentially facing the sale of their property due to unpaid taxes.

The legislation, which was first introduced in February 2023, set out a requirement for notice to be delivered to the property owner ahead of any tax sale and clarifies the amount a property owner must pay to prevent a property from proceeding to tax sale.

Changes to the Local Government Act and provincial legislation were among the recommendations made by the B.C. Ombudsperson in a scathing 2021 report over the City of Penticton’s sale of a vulnerable woman’s home over $10,000 in unpaid taxes.

Ombudsperson Jay Chalke’s report had found the city made multiple miscommunications with Ms. Wilson, as she was identified in the report, starting after the taxes were deemed delinquent in 2016 leading up to and after the sale of the property in 2017 and the transfer of the property in 2018.

After she was evicted, Ms. Wilson’s property ended up selling for $150,000, well below its assessed value of $420,000, and the City of Penticton ended up paying her $140,000 in restitution.

READ MORE: Penticton pays $140K to vulnerable woman who lost home over unpaid taxes

Members of the council at the time expressed hopes that the report would lead to changes in provincial legislation to improve the process and ensure that a situation like Ms. Wilson’s not occur again.

Breaking NewsProvincial Government

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. high school teacher suspended over communication with recent grad
Next story
B.C. to make education about Holocaust mandatory starting 2025-26

Just Posted

The Pescada home in Trout Creek was one of many Summerland homes decorated for Halloween on Oct. 31. This display included a haunted house tour and a smoke display. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for thrills and chills for Halloween?

Coastal GasLink traverses the Headwall, one of the project’s steepest slopes in the Rocky Mountains. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Construction phase of northern B.C. natural gas pipeline complete

Members of the Gitxaala Nation, including Chief Councillor Linda Innes, front right, march to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. The refusal of Justice Alan Ross to enforce UNDRIP laws is one of the decisions the First Nations is appealing. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Gitxaała First Nation appeals Supreme Court decision on mining permits

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA
Burns Lake District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards