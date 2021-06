The 2021 Walk to End ALS took place in Burns Lake on June 19.

A walk around the LDSS track and a draw for the quilt made by Jenny Pirie was organized by Ronda Payne for her friend Barb Wilson.

Wilson was diagnosed with ALS in 2016 and his since been fighting the disease and raising awareness about the disease.

The draw raised roughly $6,300 from all across Canada, with tickets being bought from as far as Ontario. Burns Lake local Patti Dube won the draw and the quilt.