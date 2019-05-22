Walk to Remember Perry Jr Sebastian

Editor:

Perry Jr Sebastian went missing from the Nee Tahi Buhn reserve on Dec. 26, 2011. Therefore, it is the starting point of “A Walk to Remember”. I will depart from the reserve at Amendt Road, (Southside of Francois Lake near Burns Lake) in the morning of May 31. I will walk to my granny’s house in Tse-Kya (Hagwilget Village Council near New Hazelton), 259 kilometres away.

The last walk took five days. I might toss in a day of rest and as it is an emotional journey it can be overwhelming to speak to supporters and the media. Please join in and walk a section. Donations of food, water, camping areas, fuel cards and financial donations towards the $11,500.00 reward are accepted. I am gratful to everyone for supporting PJ’s family. I will see you in a few weeks.

May 31, 9 a.m. at Amendt Rd, Nee Tahi Buhn – Welcoming, prayers, open mic by the lake. Start the ‘Walk to Remember’ PJ and other missing and murdered Indigenous men.

Family, push yourself to be there from day one if you can (it is a Friday). The hardest part is walking alone. Elsie and Herbie of Wet’suwet’en and myself walked most of the way in three days for our last walk. They were great supporters. It is great to be there on days four and five, as we are close to home, but join early on as well for June 1 and 2.

Which section can you walk to support ‘A Walk to Remember’ PJ and other missing First Nations men. An eagle feather will travel from the Nee Tahi Buhn reserve to Hagwilget Village Council. People carrying the eagle feather can walk, jog or run. The 12 sections are not set in stone; they are familiar points along the journey. All ages are welcome to participate and carry the feather. See you on my next adventure.

1. 18.9 km: Amendt Rd. to Francois Lake ferry ramp

2. 23.2 km: Ferry ramp to Chevron in Burns Lake

3. 14.2 km: Chevron to Tom Drive at Wet’suwet’en First Nation (WFN)

4. 21.3 km: WFN to Broman Lake Rd.

5. 15.1 km: Broman Lake to Sunset Lake Rd. in Topley

6. 30.1 km: Topley to 7-11 in Houston

7. 22 km: Sev to McNeil Rd.

8. 26.3 km: McNeil Rd to Fourth Street in Telkwa

9. 20.1 km: Telkwa to Airport Rd in Lake Kathlyn

10. 26 km: Airport Rd to Witset Canyon

11. 24.4 km: Witset to Suskwa Forest Service Rd.

12. 13.5 km: Suskwa to Grannys at Tse-Kya/Hagwilget

https://www.facebook.com/events/2607197009350289/

Kim Sebastian

