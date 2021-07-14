Wanted – Daniel James Colligan

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted person.

Daniel James Colligan, 35 years old, is wanted for multiple firearms offences.

Mr. Colligan is described as:

• Caucasian male

• 185 cm (6’1”)

• 86 kg (190 lbs)

• Brown hair

• Blue eyes

• Full beard

Mr. Colligan should be considered VIOLENT and should not be approached. If you locate him, call police immediately.

If you have any information about Daniel James Colligan, or where he may be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information