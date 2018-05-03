WANTED: Devon Ambridge

Smithers RCMP is currently looking for Devon Ambridge, 21, who is wanted for the following:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x6



Pointing a firearm x3



Assault causing bodily harm



Theft of a motor vehicle



Failing to comply with conditions of release x 19



Obstructing a police officer



Failing to stop for police



Being unlawfully in a dwelling house

Ambridge is from the Smithers area. People are urged to use caution and contact police if he is sighted.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Devon Ambridge, Smithers RCMP ask that you contact them at 250-847-3233 or CrimesStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.