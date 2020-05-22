Water recovery team stands down search for missing man in Stellako River

Jason Bouchard was in a boat with a friend that overturned in the river May 16

Jason Bouchard, 35-years old, was last seen when he went boating on the Stellako River with his friend. (RCMP photo)

The Under Water Recovery Team (URT) stood down their efforts to recover the body of Jason Bouchard on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, say police.

RCMP were notified Sunday, May 17 on the long weekend that Bouchard, 35, was missing after he had gone boating with a friend on the Stellako River on May 16 between 10 and 11 p.m. and did not return home.

Search and Rescue teams from Vanderhoof, RCMP Air Support and Police Dog Services from Prince George attended the scene and conducted a search of the area.

Through the search, investigators located the overturned, 12-foot aluminum boat on the river, but no sign of Bouchard. Police learning through the investigation there were two individuals in the boat and both occupants ended up in the river. One person made it safely to shore, police noted.

Search and Rescue plan to resume the search for Bouchard in July once water levels recede, both on land and water, stated Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) for the North District.

Bouchard’s family wishes to thank everyone who has offered support to them.

Sgt Jason Rumming, NCO i/c Fraser Lake Detachment would like to remind the public to report anything out of the ordinary on the Stellako River or in Fraser Lake to the police.

