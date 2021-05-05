The water treatment plant will help bring down the Manganese levels in the village water. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

The water treatment plant will help bring down the Manganese levels in the village water. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Water treatment plant up and running

Village to flush out water lines in the coming months

The water treatment plant in Burns Lake is now operational and residents can expect water with lower Manganese in the coming months.

“This means that we are now compliant with the updated Health Canada guidelines for manganese. Burns Lake is being used as a model for clean water in other communities. It also means that, in time, we will no longer see brown water coming out of our taps,” said Sheryl Worthing, the village chief administrative officer.

“This will take time, as we work towards flushing the lines, but it will happen.”

Starting the week of May 10 to 14, the public works crew will start flushing the lines monthly. During this time, if residents get brown water, the village is advising them to run their cold water taps and flush their toilets until the water runs clear.

Running the water until it is clear will help clear the residents’ service lines into their homes of the manganese build-up.

The water treatment plant is expected to reduce manganese content in the water to below 0.02mg per litre, which will be a significant reduction from the current levels.

“With the reduced manganese content, build up will no longer occur in the water lines. The next months will be frustrating as the manganese breaks loose and flushes out of the system. The only way to flush the manganese from your service line is through your taps,” said an FAQ shared by the village.

The Public Works crew will also be flushing the manganese from the large water mains by opening fire hydrants. The village is also asking residents to open up their outside taps or garden hose for the duration of the flush whenever they see crews flushing the lines near their homes.

The flushing dates for June, July and August will be announced later through the village’s website, Facebook page and the Voyent Alert messaging system. The village is encouraging residents to sign up for the alert system.

The construction of the water treatment plant began on Sept. 4, 2019 at 102 Eveneshen Road. The $5 million project was funded through the federal government’s contribution of around $1.9 million, the provincial government’s contribution of $1.5 million and local governments $1.2 million. The remaining $1.3 million came from the Village of Burns Lake, the Burns Lake Band and the Lake Babine Nation.

The need for the plant arose after Health Canada changed regulations on acceptable standards of manganese in drinking water with a new maximum acceptable concentration (MAC) of 0.12 milligrams per litre, up from the older standard of 0.05 mg/L.

Currently, the village’s manganese levels are at 0.35 to 0.4 milligrams per litre.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Agassiz cougar attack victim in stable condition

Just Posted

Kindergarten class out learning some basic safety and biking skills on Spirit North Day. (Rachelle van Zanten photo/Lakes District News)
Spirit North’s after school program for spring and summer begin

The Spirit North’s after-school program at Morris Williams Elementary school has been… Continue reading

Indigenous count crucial to determining services

Pandemic protection measures in place for Indigenous communities

Kenny Olson in the bakery department where he worked for the past two years. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Community bids adieu to Kenny Olson

Retirement beckons after 40 years with Overwaitea/Save-On Foods

Beth Berlin with Lisa Cant after administering vaccines at the one-day walk-in clinic in Burns Lake last week. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake health area sees 50 per cent immunized population

Unknown when further clinics may be held

Village. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Property owners to see a 1 per cent hike in tax

The village of Burns Lake has decided on a small hike in… Continue reading

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Most Read