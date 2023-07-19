Way back Wednesday

Burns Lake looking across Gilgan Drive and Government Street toward Highway 16 [~1953]. Ruddy Motors and Shell Station are visible on the left, and Thomas P. Smith Drug Store is on the right. Behind the drug store (center) is the community hall. The site in the foreground was once home to Omineca Hotel, which burned in 1951. (Lakes District Museum Society photo/Lakes District News)
