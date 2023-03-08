Way Back Wednesday

Bustling metropolis of Decker Lake, 1938 Decker Lake Heading East on the (now) Yellowhead Highway – Decker Lake was the halfway stop between Burns Lake and Rose Lake. A train station, a post office, a grocery store, a school, a mechanic/car shop, a log yard, a box factory, and the Otto Court – an accommodation hub of five cabins to rent. The community of Decker Lake has since quieted and become a desired location to live, being just seven mins from town with all the best views. Each week Lakes District News in conjunction with the centennial committee will be publishing a retro photo. The Burns Lake Centennial celebration will take place Aug. 17 – 20. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
