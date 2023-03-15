The famous “Bucket of Blood”, 1915-1920 Downtown Burns Lake The mysterious Bucket of Blood was the first house to be constructed in Burns Lake, the building to the right is the Cheslatta Hotel, both were built by Lyster Mulvaney AKA Barney. The Bucket of Blood became the town’s central pub and gambling club and was a magnet for old-timers, prospectors, land scouts, and trappers. In later years it was reverted to a home for various families. Today, this treasured building is now situated at the Lakes District Museum. Each week Lakes District News in conjunction with the centennial committee will be publishing a retro photo. The Burns Lake Centennial celebration will take place Aug. 17 – 20. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Way Back Wednesday

