Way Back Wednesday

1962 Saul Creek Floods, Center gulley Written in “History Matters” – On June 28 after a heavy rain, Saul Creek breached its banks and ran wild through Burns Lake. Flood waters washed out center street between fifth and seventh, tore away sidewalks, and rushed through town. The rain didn’t let up for a week, and the damage was extensive by that time. It wasn’t until July 5 that Highway 16 reopened to traffic. Each week Lakes District News in conjunction with the centennial committee will be publishing a retro photo. The Burns Lake Centennial celebration will take place Aug. 17 – 20. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
