1934-1950 St. Johns Anglican Church Constructed in 1927 by the resident priest, it opened to the public in 1929. The uniquely arched doorway and prominent hill-side location overlooking Burns Lake makes the Church and its companion building, the Old Rectory, one of the most photographed buildings in town. Fun fact: Over 90 years ago the church’s-stained glass windows traveled across Canada by rail and amazingly arrived all in one piece. Just in time for the Centennial year, this beauty is getting a facelift to be once again utilized by the community. Get your cameras ready, it’ll be a stunner. Each week Lakes District News in conjunction with the centennial committee will be publishing a retro photo. The Burns Lake Centennial celebration will take place Aug. 17 – 20. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Way Back Wednesday

1934-1950 St. Johns Anglican Church Constructed in 1927 by the resident priest, it opened to the public in 1929. The uniquely arched doorway and prominent hill-side location overlooking Burns Lake makes the Church and its companion building, the Old Rectory, one of the most photographed buildings in town. Fun fact: Over 90 years ago the church’s-stained glass windows traveled across Canada by rail and amazingly arrived all in one piece. Just in time for the Centennial year, this beauty is getting a facelift to be once again utilized by the community. Get your cameras ready, it’ll be a stunner. Each week Lakes District News in conjunction with the centennial committee will be publishing a retro photo. The Burns Lake Centennial celebration will take place Aug. 17 – 20. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. to cinch sales of celebrity-endorsed diabetes drug Ozempic to U.S. patients

Just Posted

Elders at the kick of Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)
Recognizing Aboriginal History Week in Burns Lake

Nathan and Gwyn Nicholas
Ursa Minor Brewing to create the perfect blend for Burns Lake’s Centennial

Village of Burns Lake rescues cat. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo)
Village of Burns Lake to the rescue

Lake Babine Nation language in partnership with Nicola Valley Institute of Technology hosted a historical day by facilitating a first time Prior Learning Assessment of Recognition (PLAR) on March 21. It was based on the Nedut’en and Wit’suwit’en language dialect to certify nine long time language teachers who are all elders from the Lake Babine Nation, Witset Nation and the Hagwilget Nation. All nine language teachers are officially recognized with a Diploma is Language and Culture and will be graduating on June 9. The lead director of Language and Culture for the PLAR process was Dr. Louise Lacerte. (Back L-R) Rosalie M, Ron M, Dr. John Chenoweth, Ron A, Christine W, Beatrice M, Dr. Louise Lacerte. (Front L-R) Helen N, Mary-Alice N, Susie T, Lillian M, Lillian L. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Congratulations language teachers

Pop-up banner image