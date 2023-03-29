Way Back Wednesday

1934-1950 St. Johns Anglican Church Constructed in 1927 by the resident priest, it opened to the public in 1929. The uniquely arched doorway and prominent hill-side location overlooking Burns Lake makes the Church and its companion building, the Old Rectory, one of the most photographed buildings in town. Fun fact: Over 90 years ago the church’s-stained glass windows traveled across Canada by rail and amazingly arrived all in one piece. Just in time for the Centennial year, this beauty is getting a facelift to be once again utilized by the community. Get your cameras ready, it’ll be a stunner. Each week Lakes District News in conjunction with the centennial committee will be publishing a retro photo. The Burns Lake Centennial celebration will take place Aug. 17 – 20. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
