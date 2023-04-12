There is nothing more Canadian than chasing a little black ball while trying to balance on slick ice with footwear as sharp as a knife. Hockey. The crisp winter air pierced through the crowd as they gathered around the ice rink, downtown Burns Lake in 1912. The sound of blades cut through the ice echoed throughout the streets and would draw people together as a gathering place to visit and socialize. This was no different then vs now - the hockey scene continues to bring communities together. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Way back Wednesday – A good ol hockey game

There is nothing more Canadian than chasing a little black ball while trying to balance on slick ice with footwear as sharp as a knife. Hockey. The crisp winter air pierced through the crowd as they gathered around the ice rink, downtown Burns Lake in 1912. The sound of blades cut through the ice echoed throughout the streets and would draw people together as a gathering place to visit and socialize. This was no different then vs now – the hockey scene continues to bring communities together. The Burns Lake Centennial celebration will take place Aug. 17 – 20. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

