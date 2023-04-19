Way back Wednesday – An old-fashioned snow car 1917

The snowmobile, also known as a sled or a snow machine, has come a long way since 1917. Initially designed as a mode of transportation for winter travel (an important tool especially in the North), the early models were simple, with a basic frame and a single-cylinder engine. Today’s snowmobiles are designed with aerodynamics and precision engineering in mind, utilizing lightweight materials and advanced technology to maximize performance and minimize environmental impact. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or simply looking for a way to get around in snowy conditions, the snowmobile has become an essential part of winter recreation and travel for millions of people around the world. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
