Way back Wednesday | Parades

Watching a parade is like being transported into a world of color, music, and excitement. It’s like seeing a story unfold right before your eyes, with each float and marching band adding a new chapter. It’s a sensory overload, with the sounds of the marching bands and children squealing with delight as candy is being thrown, the sights of the colorful floats all coming together to create a magical experience. Over the years the routes may have changed but if anything Burns Lake knows how to do is put on a stellar parade. Canada Day, Tweedsmuir Days, Aboriginal Days, Christmas, fall fair, and the rodeo. August 2023 will not disappoint- plans are in the works to make it an enormous party. Interested in entering a float? Let us know burnslake100@gmail.com (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map