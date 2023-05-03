Watching a parade is like being transported into a world of color, music, and excitement. It's like seeing a story unfold right before your eyes, with each float and marching band adding a new chapter. It's a sensory overload, with the sounds of the marching bands and children squealing with delight as candy is being thrown, the sights of the colorful floats all coming together to create a magical experience. Over the years the routes may have changed but if anything Burns Lake knows how to do is put on a stellar parade. Canada Day, Tweedsmuir Days, Aboriginal Days, Fall Fair, and the Rodeo. August 2023 will not disappoint- plans are in the works to make it an enormous party!! Interested in entering a float? Let us know burnslake100@gmail.com (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Way back Wednesday | Parades

Watching a parade is like being transported into a world of color, music, and excitement. It’s like seeing a story unfold right before your eyes, with each float and marching band adding a new chapter. It’s a sensory overload, with the sounds of the marching bands and children squealing with delight as candy is being thrown, the sights of the colorful floats all coming together to create a magical experience. Over the years the routes may have changed but if anything Burns Lake knows how to do is put on a stellar parade. Canada Day, Tweedsmuir Days, Aboriginal Days, Christmas, fall fair, and the rodeo. August 2023 will not disappoint- plans are in the works to make it an enormous party. Interested in entering a float? Let us know burnslake100@gmail.com (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

