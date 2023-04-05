Way back Wednesday – The Burns Lake Icon

“Welcome to Burns Lake – Gateway to Tweedsmuir Park” Long before the selfie or social media the Burns Lake welcome sign was a popular photo opt. From the first grainy, black-and-white self-portraits taken with bulky cameras, to the current trend of capturing spontaneous, high-quality images with sleek smartphones. The evolution of the selfie culture has been driven by advances in technology, social media, and a desire for self-expression. If this long-standing icon had its own Facebook page, we’re sure it would have thousands of selfies! (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
