Way back Wednesday – who was the mayor?

The Village of Burns Lake was incorporated December 6, 1923. In January 1924 the mayor was D.M. Gerow. Mr. Sidney Godwin was village clerk from 1924 to 1934. In March 1924 A.R. Brown was mayor until P. Brunell took over in 1926. In 1928 R. Lowe became mayor until R. Radley took over in 1930. March 1931 saw M.F. Nourse take the mayor’s chair and J. McKenna served as mayor from 1931 of September until 1933. In 1934 J. Taylor started as village clerk until 1939 and A.R. Brown was mayor until 1936 when P. Brunell was mayor for a year. B.A. Smith was mayor from 1937 to 1938. J. Berg was mayor from 1939 to 1943 while W.H. Linton was village clerk from 1940 to 1944. J.C. Trousdell was clerk in 1939. The mayor in 1944 was T. Radley. V. Taylor was mayor from 1945 to 1949. W. Wilson was the clerk from 1945 to 1948. C.W. Beck served as mayor in 1950 and 1951 and J.S. Brown was mayor from January of 1952 to 1957. W. Gilgan was mayor from 1958 to 1967. John Baker became mayor in 1968 and still is. Other village clerks were W. White, C. Askberg, D. Ralph, D. Fleming. C. Wright and Tom Forsyth from 1953 to 1968. In 1968 S. Thomas became clerk. A picture of Burns Lake in 1973. (Arthur Vine photo/Lakes District News)