Way Back Wednesday

Women’s Missionary Service Hospital, 1932 Burns Lake Hospital
This hospital was built in 1931 by Mrs. Gordon of the Women’s Missionary Society of the United Church of Canada and officially opened in 1932. Originally it was suggested to be named the Laura Gordon Hospital in her honour, she was grateful but preferred it to be known as the Burns Lake Hospital. It was once the largest and finest public building between Prince George and Prince Rupert. Today, surviving the changes of the last 100 years it continues to be a steadfast building in the downtown core as Burns Lake Native Development. Each week Lakes District News in conjunction with the centennial committee will be publishing a retro photo. The Burns Lake Centennial celebration will take place Aug. 17 – 20. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)