“Way Back Wednesdays: A Century Together. If you haven’t already heard, Burns Lake is now a centenarian. This excerpt is from the Lakes District News issue from Sept. 12, 1973. A message from the mayor when Burns Lake celebrated their golden anniversary - 50 years. Each week Lakes District News in conjunction with the centennial committee will be publishing a retro photo. A big thank you to Treva Chicione for bringing us a copy of the 50th anniversary edition of Lakes District News.

