“Way Back Wednesdays: A Century Together. If you haven’t already heard, Burns Lake is now a centenarian. Highway 16 has certainly changed since the 1960s. The Tweedmuir Hotel has had a facelift and businesses have opened and closed. Burns Lake has a lot of steadfast and original buildings. Did you know RBC celebrated its centennial in 2019, and Home Hardware will be the longest family owned and run business Est: 1927.” Each week Lakes District News in conjunction with the centennial committee will be publishing a retro photo.
