Way back Wendesday – house prices in 1973

In 1973 these were two of the houses for sale with Frame Reality and Insurance. The first house was listed at $14,500 and was a five bedroom home with a view. The second home was listed at $27,000 and was a four bedroom new home close to town on 1.5 acres highlights of the home were a sundeck, a fireplace and electric heat (File photo)
