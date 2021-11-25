WeBC’s virtual portal lists 450 women-owned businesses for easy holiday shopping

The virtual pop-up is an attempt to encourage people to shop local

Products from Little Lamb Lavender can be purchased by visiting the WeBC pop-up shop. Customers can browse through 450 women-owned businesses on the portal. (Little Lamb Lavender/Facebook)

This holiday season, you can choose to shop locally from 450-women-led businesses in northwest B.C., thanks to a new virtual portal that brings all of them under one roof.

WeBC (formerly known as Women’s Enterprise Centre) opened the digital pop-up shop, which can be accessed on their website, to allow shoppers to browse through multiple women-owned businesses, enabling customers can buy directly from them.

The organization wants to encourage shoppers to spend locally by making it as easy as possible to discover and support women-owned businesses in their community, said Melanie Rupp, senior director, Loans & Advisory Services for WeBC.

“At WeBC, we’re connected with thousands of talented women entrepreneurs across the province, and the holiday season is one of the most important times of year for these small businesses,” said Rupp,

Some of the northwest businesses listed include Terrace-based Little Gumnut Co., Kitimat-based Simple September and Smithers-based Little Land Lavender.

“We need to support local businesses so we can foster our local economy, support our friends and neighbours and continue to enjoy the personalized service and specialized goods they bring to our community,” said Naomi Nyuli, founder and farmer of Little Lamb Lavender.

The #WeShopBC pop-up shop is open from November 16, 2021 to January 3, 2022. Many of the businesses featured on the site are also providing special offers and discounts to B.C. shoppers.

Additionally, women entrepreneurs who wish to register their businesses on the site can do so for free by Nov. 30 by filling out an application form or visiting the WeBC website.