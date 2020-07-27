Weekend fire damages bridge near Houston

A weekend fire on a bridge on the North Road leading to Canfor’s Houston sawmill caused very minor damage to the structure. Reports are that the fire was started when someone lit a pallet that had been placed on the bridge deck. Although there had been worries this would affect the sawmill’s operations, the bridge was re-opened July 27. “The bridge was closed on the weekend to assess the damage,” said Canfor official Michelle Ward. “We had a professional engineer conduct an assessment and the bridge was deemed safe to reopen today [July 27],” she said.



