The second Open Mic Coffee House of the season takes place on Nov. 1 at the Lakeside Multiplex. (Blair McBride photo)

Weekend of arts events

Regular Meeting of the Lakes District Arts Council

The regular meeting of the Lakes District Arts Council takes place on Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. in the Burns Lake Library Basement. Want to join the Arts Council? Have fun. Make a contribution to the community. Hang out with cool people. We’ve got the spark of LIVE! Come see for yourself. All interested folks are welcome.

Open Mic at the Multiplex

The second Open Mic Coffee House of the 2019/2020 season will take place on Nov. 1. Doors open at 6:30 p.m, and the music happens between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Multiplex. Expect to be entertained by local performers, ‘first-timers’ and young people, and to enjoy coffee, tea and baked goodies. Admission is $5; performers are admitted free. For more information, e-mail Jim Loeb at james_loeb@hotmail.com

Still on Sale …

Season Tickets for the LDAC’s Fourteenth Performing Arts Season

Season tickets are still on sale for the seven exciting performances in the Arts Council’s 14th performing arts season. The season a boogie-woogie piano player; a full-length performance of a new Canadian ballet based on the story of Anne of Green Gables; a classical brass quintet; and much more. Season tickets are your best buy, and you’ll make sure you have tickets for the events you most want to see. Look for posters around town, and our ads in Lakes District News.

The Arts Council has a special pricing offer for residents of the Southside: a half price offer on a Flex Pass good for four admissions to any performance in the season (subject to availability). Look for more information in our brochures and order forms.

For more information about the coming LDAC season, click on this link: http://lakesdistrictarts.com/current/

Season tickets are still available at: LDFC Printing and Stationery, Lakes Artisan Centre, Process 4 Circle Arts Gallery

Previous story
Skeena-Bulkley Valley once again goes NDP

Just Posted

Granisle wins wood award

Granisle mayor Linda McGuire holds up the Community Recognition Award given to… Continue reading

Granisle wins award for biomass heat system

The Village of Granisle has won an award for its ecologically-friendly efforts… Continue reading

Serving and spiking at LDSS

The Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) junior and senior girls volleyball teams… Continue reading

Celebrating International Credit Union Day

The Burns Lake branch of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU) celebrates… Continue reading

New film probes funding of anti-oil activism

The work of researcher Vivian Krause has been compiled into film format… Continue reading

Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close

While Liberals were shut out of two key prairie provinces, they took two-thirds of the seats in Ontario

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Saanich Gulf-Islands’s Elizabeth May coy about leadership plans

The federal Green party leader talks possibility of running as MP without being leader

Feds finally decriminalizing drugs possible – but it’s up to Jagmeet Singh, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

Langley transgender woman Jessica Yaniv was ordered to pay three salon owners $2,000 each

Weekend of arts events

Regular Meeting of the Lakes District Arts Council The regular meeting of… Continue reading

Hansen visits Burns Lake man in hospital

Paralympic athlete and disability activist Rick Hansen (L) visited Norman Elkins in… Continue reading

Two youth arrested in UBC carjacking at gunpoint, after being spotted in stolen Kia

‘A great deal of credit is due the alert person who called us,’ said North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries

People’s Party of Canada’s anti-immigration views ‘didn’t resonate’ with voters: prof

Party was formed on anti-immigration, climate denying views in 2018

Most Read