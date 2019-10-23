Weekend of arts events

The second Open Mic Coffee House of the season takes place on Nov. 1 at the Lakeside Multiplex. (Blair McBride photo)

Regular Meeting of the Lakes District Arts Council

The regular meeting of the Lakes District Arts Council takes place on Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. in the Burns Lake Library Basement. Want to join the Arts Council? Have fun. Make a contribution to the community. Hang out with cool people. We’ve got the spark of LIVE! Come see for yourself. All interested folks are welcome.

Open Mic at the Multiplex

The second Open Mic Coffee House of the 2019/2020 season will take place on Nov. 1. Doors open at 6:30 p.m, and the music happens between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Multiplex. Expect to be entertained by local performers, ‘first-timers’ and young people, and to enjoy coffee, tea and baked goodies. Admission is $5; performers are admitted free. For more information, e-mail Jim Loeb at james_loeb@hotmail.com

Still on Sale …

Season Tickets for the LDAC’s Fourteenth Performing Arts Season

Season tickets are still on sale for the seven exciting performances in the Arts Council’s 14th performing arts season. The season a boogie-woogie piano player; a full-length performance of a new Canadian ballet based on the story of Anne of Green Gables; a classical brass quintet; and much more. Season tickets are your best buy, and you’ll make sure you have tickets for the events you most want to see. Look for posters around town, and our ads in Lakes District News.

The Arts Council has a special pricing offer for residents of the Southside: a half price offer on a Flex Pass good for four admissions to any performance in the season (subject to availability). Look for more information in our brochures and order forms.

For more information about the coming LDAC season, click on this link: http://lakesdistrictarts.com/current/

Season tickets are still available at: LDFC Printing and Stationery, Lakes Artisan Centre, Process 4 Circle Arts Gallery