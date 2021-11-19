Weekly COVID-19 numbers for Burns Lake

There were 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region on Nov. 19, moving the total active cases to 498, with 42 people in hospital and 17 people in critical care.

According to the Northern Health weekly covid update, as of Nov. 17, 84 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have in Burns Lake town centre had one dose of the vaccine and 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In Burns Lake south, 66 per cent have one dose and 62 per cent are fully vaccinated. In Burns Lake north, 75 per cent have had one dose and 71 per cent are fully vaccinated

In Houston, 78 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have one dose and 71 per cent are fully vaccinated.

According to most recent seven-day period report from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 provided by B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there were 40 new cases in Burns Lake, and 33 new cases in Smithers, compared to 16 in Burns Lake and 31 in Smithers in the previous week’s report.

In B.C. as a whole, 90.8 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have at least one dose, and 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

B.C. reported 497 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 19, for a total of 214,636 cases in the province.

