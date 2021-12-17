Weekly COVID-19 update

There were 39 new active cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 17, bringing the total to 239 in the Northern Health region, compared to 262 from Dec. 10. B.C. is reporting 789 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,313 active cases in the province.

As of Dec. 17, 2021, 86.9 per cent of eligible people ages five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.5 per cent have received their second dose.

According to Northern Health statistics, as of Dec. 15, Burns Lake town centre has 86 per cent of eligible people ages 12 or over with one dose, and 79 per cent fully vaccinated. In Burns Lake South there are 67 per cent with one shot and 64 percent who are fully vaccinated, and in Burns Lake North there are 76 per cent with one dose, and 73 per cent fully vaccinated.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website, the latest reporting period from Dec. 5 — Dec. 11 indicates that there were three new cases in Burns Lake and seven in Houston and Smithers combined.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.