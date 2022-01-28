(B.C CDC photo/Lakes District News)

Weekly COVID-19 update

High number of new local cases

As of Jan. 28, there were 286 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Northern Health region, bringing the active case total to 1,286.

For B.C. as a whole, there were 2,033 new cases, bringing the total amount to 29,556. According to the most recent B.C. CDC reporting period from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, there were 60 new cases reported in Burns Lake, and 131 reported in Smithers and Houston combined.

As for vaccination rates, according to Northern Health statistics as of Jan. 26 for the first two doses, Houston has 80.3 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and over with one dose and 74.9 per cent with two, Burns Lake town centre has 87 per cent with one dose and 81.6 per cent with two, Burns Lake south has 68.1 per cent with one dose and and 64.7 per cent with two, and Burns Lake north has 76.7 per cent with one dose and 73.8 per cent with two.

In Houston, 27.7 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and over have their booster, compared to 42.1 per cent in Burns Lake town centre, 42.5 per cent in Burns Lake north and 33.8 per cent in Burns Lake south.

