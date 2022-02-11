Weekly COVID-19 update

As of Feb. 11, there were 143 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Northern Health region.

For B.C. as a whole, there were 1,245 new cases. According to the most recent B.C. CDC reporting period from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, there were 15 new cases reported in Burns Lake, and 52 reported in Smithers and Houston combined. This is down from 17 in Burns Lake and 81 in Smithers and Houston from the previous report.

As for vaccination rates, according to Northern Health statistics as of Feb. 9 for the first two doses, Houston has 81 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and over with one dose and 75.6 per cent with two, Burns Lake town centre has 88 per cent with one dose and 44.5 per cent with two, Burns Lake south has 68.3 per cent with one dose and and 64.7 per cent with two, and Burns Lake north has 77.2 per cent with one dose and 74.2 per cent with two.

In Houston, 34.6 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and over have their booster, compared to 44.5 per cent in Burns Lake town centre, 45.2 per cent in Burns Lake north and 36.3 per cent in Burns Lake south.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

