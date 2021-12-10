(B.C. CDC photo/Lakes District News)

Weekly COVID-19 update

Number of total cases going down in Northern Health region

There were 29 new active cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 9, bringing the total to 262 in the Northern Health region, compared to 351 from Dec. 3. B.C. is reporting 341 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,994 active cases in the province.

As of Dec. 10, 2021, 85.5 per cent of eligible people ages five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 81.7 per cent have received their second dose.

According to Northern Health statistics, as of Dec. 8, Burns Lake town centre has 86 per cent of eligible people ages 12 or over with one dose, and 79 per cent fully vaccinated. In Burns Lake South there are 67 per cent with one shot and 64 percent who are fully vaccinated, and in Burns Lake North there are 76 per cent with one dose, and 73 per cent fully vaccinated.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website, the latest reporting period from Nov. 28 — Dec. 4 indicates that there were 8 new cases in Burns Lake and 12 in Houston and Smithers combined.

(B.C. CDC photo/Lakes District News)
