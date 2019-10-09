Welcome back students lunch at CNC

The local College of New Caledonia campus held a lunch on Oct. 2 to welcome back students for the new academic year. Chili, bannock dogs and cupcakes were served. Attendees were informed about the new discount program offered for students in Burns Lake, which had not been running since 2013. Students can take advantage of discounted prices at local shops and for some services, such as gym memberships at the Lakeside Multiplex. (Blair McBride photo)