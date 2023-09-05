Wells Creek wildfire evacuation order rescinded

Order has been rescinded as of September 5, 2023 at 1700 hours

Upon recommendations from BC Wildfire Service, the Evacuation Order issued by Cheslatta Carrier Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako on September 2, 2023 at 2030 hours for the Wells Creek Wildfire has been rescinded, and is replaced by:

The Evacuation Alert issued by Cheslatta Carrier Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako on September 5, 2023 at 1700 hours for the Wells Creek Wildfire, for all properties, lands, and dwellings along Ootsa Lake Road including Petkau Road, Marilla Road, St. Marys Pit Road, to the Marilla Main FSR, including IR 1, Parcel 11 (East Ootsa Charlie Reserve), as shown on the attached map.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rural B.C. residents work to protect water in face of growing drought

Just Posted

Wells Creek wildfire evacuation order rescinded

WELLS CREEK WILDFIRE #R11387 EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 at 2030 hours

TEKAIZIYIS RIDGE WILDFIRE #R21377 EVACUATION ORDER

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s fire damage tops 2 million hectares