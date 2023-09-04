WELLS CREEK WILDFIRE #R11387 EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 at 2030 hours

Upon recommendations from BC Wildfire Service, an Evacuation Order has been issued by Cheslatta Carrier Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to a wildfire.

Because of the potential danger to life and health, Cheslatta Carrier Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako have issued an Evacuation Order for the Wells Creek Wildfire, for all properties, lands, and dwellings along Ootsa Lake Road including Petkau Road, Marilla Road, St. Marys Pit Road, to the Marilla Main FSR, including IR 1, Parcel 11 (East Ootsa Charlie Reserve),