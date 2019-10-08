Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

Commuters are being urged to use caution when travelling on a number of major highways being hit with wet snow across B.C.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday morning, calling for up to 10 centimtres of snow in parts of the Interior, including Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, Kootenay Park, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway.

“Uncertainty remains about how much moisture will be available once road surfaces get sufficiently cold to allow snow to accumulate,” the national weather agency said.

Strong gusty winds are also possible. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly and DriveBC is warning drivers of hazardous conditions.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers
Next story
Canada’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

Molly Wickham endorses Skeena-Bulkley Valley Green candidate Mike Sawyer

In July, Wickham filed a lawsuit against CGL over the destruction of the Gidimt’en checkpoint camp

NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach calls on opponents to sign petition against open-net fish farming

Conservative candidate Claire Rattée declined to sign

Man collapses in post office

Paramedics responded to an incident in the afternoon of Oct. 2 when… Continue reading

Independent Merv Ritchie wants to give Skeena-Bulkley Valley residents their voice back

Traditional party politics ruining democratic system, Ritchie says

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Police called due to rowdy fans at 66-0 B.C. junior football game

Visiting Langley Rams fans got a little out of hand at the Saturday night game in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

Police want to identify man seen vandalizing electric vehicle in video

Canada’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Most Read